Friday Night’s Area High School Basketball Scores

January 20, 2018

Here is a recap of Friday nights area high school basketball scores:

Girls Basketball Scores:

Evanston 42 – Rock Springs 33

Jackson 54 – Green River 37

Lyman 51 – Star Valley 46

Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 44

Greybull 45 – Lovell 36

Wyoming Indian 50 – Big Piney 47

Wind River 48 – Kemmerer 35

Cokeville 61 – Farson-Eden 55 2 overtimes

Boys Basketball Scores:

Green River 71 – Jackson 51

Evasnton 69 – Rock Springs 54

Star Valley 61 – Lyman 32

Mountain View 58 – Pinedale 54

Wind River 91 – Kemmerer 53

Wyoming Indian 64 – Big Piney 49

Lovell 67 – Greybull 29

Farson-Eden 55 – Cokeville 45

 

 

 

