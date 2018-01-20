Friday Night’s Area High School Basketball Scores

Here is a recap of Friday nights area high school basketball scores:
Girls Basketball Scores:
Evanston 42 – Rock Springs 33
Jackson 54 – Green River 37
Lyman 51 – Star Valley 46
Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 44
Greybull 45 – Lovell 36
Wyoming Indian 50 – Big Piney 47
Wind River 48 – Kemmerer 35
Cokeville 61 – Farson-Eden 55 2 overtimes
Boys Basketball Scores:
Green River 71 – Jackson 51
Evasnton 69 – Rock Springs 54
Star Valley 61 – Lyman 32
Mountain View 58 – Pinedale 54
Wind River 91 – Kemmerer 53
Wyoming Indian 64 – Big Piney 49
Lovell 67 – Greybull 29
Farson-Eden 55 – Cokeville 45
