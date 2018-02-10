Here are the results of Friday night’s area high school basketball play:
Girls Basketball:
Rock Springs 57 – Jackson 43
Evanston 59 – Green River 51
Mountain View 47 – Powell 33
Cody 49 – Lyman 42
Riverton 41 – Pinedale 22
Big Piney 47 – Wind River 37
Wyoming Indian 61 – Kemmerer 22
Boys Basketball:
Jackson 62 – Rock Springs 58
Evasnton 77 – Green River 72 (Overtime)
Riverton 62 – Pinedale 42
Cody 49 – Lyman 36
Mountain view 56 – Powell 49
Wind River 64 – Big Piney 56
Wyoming Indian 97 – Kemmerer 40
Be the first to comment on "Friday Night’s High School Basketball Scores"