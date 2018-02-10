Latest

Friday Night’s High School Basketball Scores

TOPICS:

February 10, 2018

Here are the results of Friday night’s area high school basketball play:

Girls Basketball:

Rock Springs 57 – Jackson 43

Evanston 59 – Green River 51

Mountain View 47 – Powell 33

Cody 49 – Lyman 42

Riverton 41 – Pinedale 22

Big Piney 47 – Wind River 37

Wyoming Indian 61 – Kemmerer 22

Boys Basketball:

Jackson 62 – Rock Springs 58

Evasnton 77 – Green River 72 (Overtime)

Riverton 62 – Pinedale 42

Cody 49 – Lyman 36

Mountain view 56 – Powell 49

Wind River 64 – Big Piney 56

Wyoming Indian 97 – Kemmerer 40

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Friday Night’s High School Basketball Scores"

Leave a Reply