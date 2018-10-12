Friday, October 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming: Today – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 pm. Sunny during the morning, then partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 31.