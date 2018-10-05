Friday, October 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Columbus Day Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.