Friday, September 7th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 45. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.