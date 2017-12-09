Friday’s Area Basketball Results

Here are results from Friday’s basketball play for area high school teams

At the Casper Invitational:

Rock Springs Girls 54 – Laramie 33

Rock Springs Boys 80 – Laramie 79.

Evanston Girls 39 – Sheirdan 31.

Evanston Boys 69 – Sheridan 66

Today the Rock Springs Girls look to remain undefeated by playing Star Valley at 10:30 this morning while the Tiger boys will follow around noon against Star Valley. Both game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 10:10 am. The games will also be streamed at 1360 KRKK.com.

At the Bridger Valley Tournament in Lyman/Mountain View:

Green River Girls 57- Kemmerer Girls17

Mountain View Girls 56 – Farson-Eden Girls 28

No score on the Wind River/Lyman or the Cokeville/Big Piney matchup.

Green River Boys 86 – Kemmerer 86-24

Mountain View Boys 62 – Cokeville 43

Big Piney Boys 60 – Lyman 50

Farson-Eden Boy 67 – Wind River 62.