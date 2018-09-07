Latest

Friday’s Area High School Football Scores

September 7, 2018

Here are scores from Friday’s high school football:

 

Class 4A:

#2 Natrona 34 #1 Sheridan 7 – Broncs 20-game win streak snapped

#4 Thunder Basin 34 #3 Cheyenne East 11

#5 Kelly Walsh 41 Cheyenne South 15

Laramie 50 Campbell County 0

Rock Springs 14 Cheyenne Central 8

Class 3A:

#1 Cody 33 Worland 8

Sugar City, ID Sugar-Salem 36 #2 Star Valley 7

#3 Torrington 60 Gering, NE 6

Rawlins 16 #4 Green River 14

#5 Douglas 28 Hot Springs, SD 13

Evanston 48 Riverton 8

Lander 28 Powell 26

Class 2A:

#3 Mountain View 35 Big Piney 6

Kemmerer 28 Lyman 6

Inter-Class:

3A Jackson 35 2A Pinedale 10

 

6-Man:

#1 Farson-Eden 78 Saratoga JV 36 Exhibition

 

