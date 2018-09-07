Friday’s Area High School Football Scores

Here are scores from Friday’s high school football:
Class 4A:
#2 Natrona 34 #1 Sheridan 7 – Broncs 20-game win streak snapped
#4 Thunder Basin 34 #3 Cheyenne East 11
#5 Kelly Walsh 41 Cheyenne South 15
Laramie 50 Campbell County 0
Rock Springs 14 Cheyenne Central 8
Class 3A:
#1 Cody 33 Worland 8
Sugar City, ID Sugar-Salem 36 #2 Star Valley 7
#3 Torrington 60 Gering, NE 6
Rawlins 16 #4 Green River 14
#5 Douglas 28 Hot Springs, SD 13
Evanston 48 Riverton 8
Lander 28 Powell 26
Class 2A:
#3 Mountain View 35 Big Piney 6
Kemmerer 28 Lyman 6
Inter-Class:
3A Jackson 35 2A Pinedale 10
6-Man:
#1 Farson-Eden 78 Saratoga JV 36 Exhibition
