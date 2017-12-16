Friday’s Flaming Gorge Results And Today’s Schedule

Here are the results for Friday’s play at the Flaming Gorge Basketball Classic being played in Green River and Rock Springs:
Friday’s Girls scores:
Rock Springs 52 – Rawlins 40
Green River 61 – Rich County, Utah 53
Lyman 54 – Cheyenne Central 53
Thunder Basin 65 – Evanston 58
Cheyenne Central 57 – Pinedale 24
Mountain View 71 – Jackson 46
Today’s Girls schedule:
Rawlins at Green River at 9:40 a.m. (GRHS)
Mountain View vs. Evanston 9:40 a.m. (GR Lincoln)
Lyman vs. Rich County, Utah 11;20 a.m. (RSHS)
Jackson vs. Cheyenne Central 1:00 p.m. (GRHS)
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs 1:00 p.m. (RSHS) on 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com
Pinedale vs. Green River 4:20 p.m. (GRHS)
Friday’s Boys scores:
Green River 60 – Thunder Basin 54
Rock Springs 63 – Rich County, Utah 59
Grace, Idaho 53 – Lyman 26
Dayton, Idaho Westside 61 – Jackson 54
Montpelier, Idaho 51 – Rawlins 47
Grace, Idaho 64 – Mountain View 53
Evanston 64 – Pinedale 57
Today’s Boys schedule:
Jackson vs. Montpelier, Idaho 11:20 a.m. (GRHS)
Mountain View vs. Rich county, Utah 11:20 a.m. (GR Lincoln)
Evanston vs. Dayton, Idaho Westside 1:00 p.m. (GR Lincoln)
Rawlins vs. Green River 2:40 p.m. (GRHS)
Lyman vs. Pinedale 2:40 p.m. (GR Lincoln)
Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs 2:40 p.m. (RSHS) on 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com
