Friday’s Flaming Gorge Results And Today’s Schedule

Here are the results for Friday’s play at the Flaming Gorge Basketball Classic being played in Green River and Rock Springs:

Friday’s Girls scores:

Rock Springs 52 – Rawlins 40

Green River 61 – Rich County, Utah 53

Lyman 54 – Cheyenne Central 53

Thunder Basin 65 – Evanston 58

Cheyenne Central 57 – Pinedale 24

Mountain View 71 – Jackson 46

Today’s Girls schedule:

Rawlins at Green River at 9:40 a.m. (GRHS)

Mountain View vs. Evanston 9:40 a.m. (GR Lincoln)

Lyman vs. Rich County, Utah 11;20 a.m. (RSHS)

Jackson vs. Cheyenne Central 1:00 p.m. (GRHS)

Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs 1:00 p.m. (RSHS) on 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com

Pinedale vs. Green River 4:20 p.m. (GRHS)

Friday’s Boys scores:

Green River 60 – Thunder Basin 54

Rock Springs 63 – Rich County, Utah 59

Grace, Idaho 53 – Lyman 26

Dayton, Idaho Westside 61 – Jackson 54

Montpelier, Idaho 51 – Rawlins 47

Grace, Idaho 64 – Mountain View 53

Evanston 64 – Pinedale 57

Today’s Boys schedule:

Jackson vs. Montpelier, Idaho 11:20 a.m. (GRHS)

Mountain View vs. Rich county, Utah 11:20 a.m. (GR Lincoln)

Evanston vs. Dayton, Idaho Westside 1:00 p.m. (GR Lincoln)

Rawlins vs. Green River 2:40 p.m. (GRHS)

Lyman vs. Pinedale 2:40 p.m. (GR Lincoln)

Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs 2:40 p.m. (RSHS) on 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com