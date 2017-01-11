Frozen Roof Drain Causes Damage At Black Butte High School, Classes Not Impacted

A frozen roof drain caused damage to the ceiling at Black Butte High School but has not impacted classes today.

According to a statement from Sweetwater County School District #1, a roof drain froze and disconnected from a roof flange. This caused some water to come into the school, and some ceiling tiles were damaged.

Maintenance crews are currently at Black Butte high School working to fix the problem.

The damage has not prompted any change in class schedule and the regular school day is continuing.