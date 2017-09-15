Fundraiser To Help Little League Football Team Attend Border War Game

An upcoming fundraiser will help a Little League Football team attend the University of Wyoming vs. Colorado State University football game in November.

On October 5th, all proceeds from gumbo sales at Lew’s Family Restaurant will go to the Broncos Little League Football team for expenses related to members attending the Border War at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on November 4th.

The Broncos Little League Team consists of 4th, 5th, and 6th graders from Rock Springs.

The gumbo takes three days to make, so those planning to participate in the gumbo fundraiser are encouraged to call Lew’s ahead of time and place an advanced order. Those placing advanced orders are asked to do so by October 1st. This will provide an idea of how much gumbo will be needed to fill orders. Advanced ordering is not required, but is encouraged.

Gumbo is priced at $4.99 for a bowl, and $12.99 for a large bowl.

Lew’s Family Restaurant is located at 1506 9th Street in Rock Springs.