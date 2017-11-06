Fundraiser At McDonald’s To Help Local Toddler With Leukemia

Seniors from the Rock Spring High School Health Academy will host a fundraiser tomorrow to benefit a Rock Springs toddler who was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Three seniors from the Rock Springs High School Health Academy will be at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 1687 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs serving up food for a cause from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7th.

A total of 15% of proceeds from sales will benefit 2 ½ year old Sage Sell who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The Rock Springs toddler will undergo treatments weekly for the next nine months and then monthly for the next two years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.

The fundraiser is part of a senior project for RSHS seniors Amy Jimenez, Reagan Karnes, and Leslie Rodriguez.