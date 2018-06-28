Gala of The Royal Horses Starts Tonight

Tonight starts the two day event of The Gala of The Royal Horses at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Tonight and tomorrows shows will both start at 7:30pm.

The Gala of The Royal Horses is created, produced and led by world-renowned riding master Rene Gasser, who with the experiences of seven generations has recreated an event only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.

The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favoured for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and bullfighters and this performance will celebrate the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.

“The unique qualities of the Royal Horses single them out from all other breeds in the Equine world. Their physical beauty & grace, coupled with exceptional courage and nobility make them an object of admiration and a source of inspiration for horse lovers everywhere,” -Rene Gasser

For the last twelve years Riding Master, Rene Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include “Lipizzaner’s With the Stars” and “Equestra”, “The Horseman from Snowy River”. Rene is now excited to bring to audiences in North America his production of “Gala of The Royal Horses”.

Gala of The Royal Horses will feature performances involving the Lipizzaner Stallions, Andalusian, Friesian, and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as our recently added Quarter horse. The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above The Ground”, as well as “Roman Riding” – see Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses, with one foot on each horse! and “The Art of Garrocha” and “Bare Back Riding” performances. An experience for the whole family to enjoy!

For a group discount please contact the show directly by emailing lynwithhorses@yahoo.com