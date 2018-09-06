Game And Fish Commission To Meet At Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp September

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 17-18 at the newly-renovated Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp outside of Dubois. The public is invited to attend and provide input on important topics. The camp is located 7.5 miles from Highway 26/287 on Trail Lake Road (Road 411), 3.7 miles east of Dubois.

The Commission will be asked to vote to approve the revised Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims. The Commission will also hear informational presentations and updates about the Game and Fish strategic planning process, the recent public survey on elk license allocations, a survey on high-tech hunting equipment, chronic wasting disease, big game migration corridors and the history of the Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep herd and the results of the public collaboration initiative process.

Advertisement

In-person public comment opportunities are available during each specific agenda item and on any matter the public can speak to the Commission at the end of the day; an agenda can be found on the Commission webpage. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Internet. Learn more and watch here.

The public is also invited to attend the dedication for the camp on Sept. 17 beginning at 6 p.m., to tour the camp as well as meet commissioners and other department personnel. On Sept. 18, Game and Fish and the National Bighorn Sheep Center are hosting another event for the public at the National Bighorn Sheep Center, 10 Bighorn Lane, in Dubois, youth guests are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided by the National Bighorn Sheep Center and the Wild Sheep Foundation.

Advertisement

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.