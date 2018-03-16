Game and Fish Offers Watercraft Inspection Training to the Public

GREEN RIVER—Would you like to become certified to inspect your own watercraft for aquatic invasive species or to provide a service to your customers? If so, you’re in luck!

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering twelve watercraft inspection training courses across the state, and in Utah, for members of the public. There are two training courses in southwest Wyoming; one in Evanston on March 24, at the Uinta County Library, 701 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second in Green River on April 7, at the Green River Game and Fish Region Office, 351 Astle Avenue, also 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The watercraft inspection training will provide participants the skills necessary to inspect their watercraft and certify participants to inspect other watercraft in Wyoming to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). The training includes information on basic biology, impacts, transport vectors and distribution of AIS, and classroom instruction, a question and answer session, and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise.

Wes Gordon, Green River AIS Specialist, said that anyone transporting a boat into Wyoming March 1 through November 30, from out of state, is required to get the watercraft inspected for AIS before launching that watercraft in Wyoming. “Being able to certify and seal your own watercraft is very convenient and allows boaters to hit the water right away after entering the state,” Gordon said. “Please remember that if you pass an open watercraft check station on your route of travel, you are still required to stop. Our staff will quickly verify your seal is valid and send you on your way. In addition, local companies who cater to watercraft users can become certified to inspect watercraft through this training and then can provide and charge customers for these services.”

The training is free and open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection. Each class is limited to 20 participants.

To register for the class, or for more information, call the Game and Fish Green River Region Office at 307-875-3223.