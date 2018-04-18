Game and Fish Seeking Volunteers for Annual Deer Mortality Surveys

GREEN RIVER—Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invite the public to participate in the 25th annual deer mortality surveys. The mortality surveys assess how this past winter has affected the Wyoming Range and Uinta mule deer herds of western Wyoming.

Advertisement

According to Gary Fralick and Jeff Short, wildlife biologists and survey coordinators, the annual surveys are conducted on mule deer winter ranges to assess overall mortality for the herds, and to evaluate which age classes have been impacted the most. Organizers are hoping for a good volunteer turnout in order to survey a lot of ground.

The Cokeville area surveys will take place Saturday, May 5. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Stateline gravel pit, three miles southwest of Sage Junction on U.S. Highways 30/89. There might be an additional survey at Leroy (east of Evanston, Wyo.), but at this time organizers are not sure this will take place. If it does, information will be provided as soon as possible. Participants should bring a lunch, water, and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Surveys will be conducted on foot or horseback. If participants choose to conduct their work on horseback, they are welcome to bring their own horses or mules.

Advertisement

In order to participate in the deer mortality surveys, new volunteers will be required to fill out a volunteer form at the start of the survey. For more information on the Sage Junction surveys contact the WGFD Green River Region Office at 307-875-3223 or Thayne Wildlife Biologist Gary Fralick at 307-883-2998.