Game and Fish to Discuss 2018 Hunting Seasons

GREEN RIVER—Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting the proposed 2018 hunting seasons and they want your input.

There will be six open houses and one final public meeting held in southwest Wyoming March 22 through April 3 to discuss hunting season recommendations for big game, grizzly bear, small game, upland and migratory game birds before regulations are finalized. Regional wildlife staff is hoping to hear from as many sportsmen as possible about the draft season proposals and they will be taking additional input towards developing 2018 hunting season proposals.

Open houses will be held at the following locations in southwest Wyoming:

March 22, Baggs, Valley Community Center, 255 West Osborne, 6 pm

March 26, Cokeville, Cokeville Town Hall, 110 Pine Street, 6 pm

March 27, Kemmerer, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, 215 State Hwy 233, 6 pm

March 28, Evanston, Uinta County Library, 701 Main Street, 6 pm

March 28, Rock Springs, White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, 6 pm

March 29, Mountain View, School Board Room, 129 West Second Street, 6 pm

The Final Public Information Gathering Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 3, in Green River at the Game and Fish Office, beginning at 6 pm. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on April 4, at public meetings, or by mailing them to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available at the same address in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 24-25 meeting in Lander at the Inn at Lander/Peaks Conference Center.

