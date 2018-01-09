Game and Fish to Capture Wolves For Monitoring Purposes

CODY – As part of ongoing efforts to monitor wolves, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct capture operations in northwest Wyoming beginning this month and continuing throughout the year.

Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of wolves in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics which is critical to demonstrate the successful management of a recovered wolf population. Annual monitoring is vital to the ongoing management of wolves in Wyoming.

Large Carnivore Section Supervisor Dan Thompson said helicopter net-gunning will be the primary method used to capture wolves; however, trapping will be used in some circumstances. “Upon capture, biologists will fit individual wolves with radio collars and collect biological samples,” Thompson said.

Areas, where trapping will be conducted, will have major access points marked with warning signs and area closures in the direct vicinity of trap sites. In order to minimize conflicts at trapping sites, please observe all warning signs.

For more information regarding wolf capture efforts, call the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125.