Game And Fish Captures And Collars Wolves In Jackson Area

In April of 2017, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department resumed management authority over wolves in Wyoming, outside of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. A large part of management is monitoring wolf numbers, distribution, survival and overall demographics of the population to inform management decisions.

One tool the large Carnivore Section often employs is the capturing and radio-marking wolves. Ideally, the objective is to have at least one wolf collared in every known pack, but that can be challenging for a variety of reasons. Over the next few months large carnivore biologists will put boots, skis, and snowshoes to the ground in order to gain accurate counts of wolves as well as assisting with aerial captures.

Recently an adult male from the Pinnacle Pack northeast of Jackson was captured and biologists were able to collect important biological samples and fit it with a GPS collar that will record its travels over the next 2-3 years. The hope is to put out 20-25 additional radio collars on wolves in order to evaluate new packs and changing distributions in order to derive an accurate count for wolves in the trophy game management area.