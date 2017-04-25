Game and Fish Goes Live on Facebook To Discuss Winter Impacts

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, April 26th to discuss the impacts of winter on deer and other wildlife.
The event kicks off at noon. To watch, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. To receive a Facebook notification when the event begins, like the page. You do not need to be a Facebook user to watch the video.
Wildlife managers will give an overview of regional winter impacts and discuss impacts to hunting.
