Game And Fish Pinedale Office Reports Low Deer Hunter Numbers

Game wardens for the Pinedale Region are reporting a slow deer hunting season overall. This was expected after the hard winter experienced last year, but the opening days also were met with rain, snow and generally “socked-in” conditions making hunting even more difficult.

North Pinedale Game Warden Bubba Haley reported some hunters opting to forego hunting mule deer this year because populations took such a hit and concentrating on elk hunting instead. Wildlife managers estimate the overall deer harvest to be about half of what it has been in recent years.