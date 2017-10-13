Game And Fish To Remove Boat Docks At Several Lakes For Winter

CHEYENNE –Boaters should be aware that boat docks will be removed from several lakes and reservoirs in southeast Wyoming the week of Oct. 16 in preparation for winter.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Habitat and Access personnel will remove boat docks at Meeboer Lake, Gelatt Lake, Lake Hattie, Diamond Lake, Wheatland Reservoir #3 and Grayrocks Public Access Area.

“Boat docks are removed each fall prior to freezing weather to prevent damage to them,” said Robin Kepple, information specialist for the Laramie Region. “If you are planning to fish at any of these lakes, be aware that the boat dock may not be available and plan accordingly. The boat docks will be reinstalled at each of the lakes next spring after the ice melts.”

Boaters are cautioned to be careful around construction equipment near the boat ramps. Crews will work on the docks and gangways over the winter to prepare them for the next boating season.