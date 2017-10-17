Game And Fish Seeks Information On Three Elk Poaching Cases

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd is seeking information to solve three new elk poaching cases that occurred around October 10.

“Three more elk, in addition to the two elk poached between October 4 and 6, were shot and left south of Rock Springs, in Elk Hunt Areas 30 and 31, Aspen Mountain and Little Mountain,” Boyd said. “One trophy class mature bull elk was shot and left on Sage Creek and two cow elk were shot and left near Firehole Canyon. All three elk were shot within six miles of each other.”

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Gary Boyd at 307-870-8816, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.