Game and Fish Seeks Information On Two Elk Poachings On Little Mountain

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Game Warden Gary Boyd is seeking information to solve two elk poaching cases that occurred in Elk Hunt Area 31, Little Mountain, between October 4 and October 6.

“The first elk discovered was a cow that was shot and left on the east side of Little Mountain, south of Rock Springs,” Boyd said. “The cow elk had a GPS collar on it and was collared as part of the D.E.E.R Project going on in the area.” Warden Boyd believes whoever shot this elk may have been scared they did something wrong when they saw the collar. Shooting a collared animal is not illegal, but it is a wildlife violation to leave any game animal to waste.

Game and Fish asks that if you harvest a radio collared animal try to remove the collar intact. Radio collars are expensive and hold important data on that animal’s movements. Cutting the band can damage electronic components and the collar must then be repaired before it can be put on another animal. Once the collar is removed Game and Fish requests that the person in possession of the collar call and arrange its return to any Game and Fish Regional Office or Game and Fish employee.

“The second elk poached was a six-point bull elk shot and left on the west side of Little Mountain,” Boyd said. “The bull was field dressed, but the head and antlers were left attached. It appears the hunter tried to drag the bull out of the area, but gave up, and left the whole animal to waste”. Hunters have a legal responsibility to properly field dress and care for the animal they harvest. As part of their hunt, hunters should be prepared to remove the edible portions, regardless of where it was harvested.

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Gary Boyd at 307-875-3325, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a conviction.