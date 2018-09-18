Game & Fish To Give Away Bear Spray

JACKSON – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is again partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and several Wyoming hunting groups to distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost beginning on 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20. The giveaway will take place at the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center at 532 North Cache Street, which is located just north of the Wyoming Game and Fish office on the National Elk Refuge.

According to Dusty Lasseter, Bear Wise Wyoming Coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 100 cans of bear spray will be given away to hunters who possess a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license on a first come, first serve basis.

The bear spray to be given away has been purchased through donations from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wyoming Outdoorsmen and Western Bear Foundation.

“This event is an excellent example of Wyoming sportsmen stepping up to increase awareness and safety in bear country,” said Lasseter. “Game and Fish promotes proper bear spray use as an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter, and we hope this effort will raise awareness and prevent conflicts between bears and those hunting in bear country this fall.”

To receive a free can of bear spray, hunters must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license and take a short survey to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department evaluate their educational efforts that promote bear awareness and reduce the potential for conflicts between hunters and grizzly bears.

“This is a great opportunity for Game and Fish to interact with our dedicated hunters and anglers and also assess our Bear Wise program,” Lasseter said. “Hunters who pick up a can of bear spray will have the opportunity to practice with inert training cans and talk with local large carnivore biologists. These educational efforts and interactions will continue to be an essential part of grizzly bear management now and into the future.”