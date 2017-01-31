Game and Fish Urges People To Be Aware of Antelope In Town And Keep Control Of Dogs

ROCK SPRINGS- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to deal with the impacts to area wildlife brought on by severe winter conditions. As wildlife moves into town motorists and pet owners will have to be diligent to avoid conflicts.

“This past weekend, I observed more than 100 pronghorn antelope that have entered the city limits of Rock Springs,” said Rock Springs Game Warden Dave Hays. “This group is currently feeding along both sides of Foothill Blvd. north of Stagecoach Blvd. There are other smaller groups of pronghorn feeding between the base of White Mountain and Signal Drive. We urge all drivers to be aware that the pronghorn are there, are unpredictable, and to use caution when driving near their location.”

“The Game and Fish also encourages all dog owners to not allow their dogs to run unsupervised,” Hays said.” There are very specific laws in place to protect wildlife from harassment, whether that harassment is from humans or pets, and we want to make sure people are aware of these laws.”

W.S. 23-3-109(c) states, “It is unlawful for any person to recklessly allow or direct a dog which he owns or is under his control to injure or threaten a big game animal with injury, whether or not the big game is actually injured by the dog, unless the dog was attempting to protect livestock or other property.”

If a dog or dogs are observed threatening wildlife, the owner may be fined up to $1000 and a sentence of up to six months in jail may be added.

