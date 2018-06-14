Game & Fish’s Camp WILD Returning to Pinedale

Game & Fish Department’s popular wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation summer day camp are returning this summer to Pinedale, July 30-Aug 1 at Boyd Skinner Park. The camp is for students entering the 5th and 6th grade and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Campers will need to bring a water bottle and a lunch each day. Each camper will receive a Camp Wild T-shirt and journal for participating in the camp.

Each session will include hands-on learning about wildlife, habitats, aquatic ecology, navigation, team-builders, spin casting or fishing, and archery. Participants will have the opportunity to experience quality time outside while having fun and learning more about Wyoming’s amazing wildlife, habitat, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Space is limited, so register now before it’s too late! The fee to attend is $60 per child for the 3-day camp. To register, visit:

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/store/CampWild

“Camp Wild is for anyone who likes learning, being outside, and trying new activities,” said Ashley Andersen, Game and Fish conservation education coordinator. “Our goal is to get students excited about conservation.”

For questions about camp contact Ashley Andersen at ashley.andersen@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4535.