Game and Fish’s Smith, Brimeyer Promoted to New Leadership Roles

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced two new promotions in leadership. Scott Smith, former deputy chief of wildlife, was promoted to the role of deputy director of external operations. Doug Brimeyer, former Jackson wildlife management coordinator, will assume one of the two deputy chief of wildlife roles.

“Both Scott and Doug are well-respected by both the public and their peers for their work and commitment to wildlife,” said Scott Talbott, director of Game and Fish. “They are assets to the state and dedicated to Wyoming conservation.”

Smith began his Game and Fish career in 1984 as a seasonal employee working on the state’s Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. His full-time service began as a Biologist Technician in Cheyenne. He also served as a wildlife biologist in Cheyenne, Jackson, and Pinedale before being promoted to the Pinedale wildlife management coordinator in 2002. In 2013, Smith transferred to the Cheyenne Headquarters to serve as deputy chief of wildlife until his recent promotion to deputy director. Smith’s work has spanned a wide variety of wildlife programs and projects. His work over the past three decades has ranged from brucellosis management, oil and gas mitigation, habitat improvements, the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative and most recently the Game and Fish’s migration corridor strategy.

Brimeyer began his career with Game and Fish as a habitat project biologist in the Jackson region implementing big game habitat improvement projects along the Gros Ventre River. He then worked in Cheyenne and Newcastle before returning in 1995 as the North Jackson wildlife biologist and then more recently as the wildlife management coordinator. Brimeyer has managed big and trophy game populations in Wyoming for over 25 years with a focus on maintaining migratory elk populations in the Teton Wilderness and around Yellowstone National Park. He also forged relationships with diverse groups and facilitated interagency management with Grand Teton National Park, the National Elk Refuge and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Brimeyer has been involved in some of the first GPS collaring efforts of moose, elk and bighorn sheep in western Wyoming and has worked to resolve a plethora of urban/wildlife conflict issues in Teton County.

“I look forward to working with Scott and Doug in their new roles,” said Talbott.