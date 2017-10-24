Game Times Announced For State High School Football Playoffs

Game times have been announce for this Friday first round games of the Wyoming High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.

In Class 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers (#6 seed) will travel to Cheyenne East (#3). Kickoff will be at 6:00 pm. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 5:40 pm. It will also be streamed at www.1360KRKK.com. In other 4A matchups, Cheyenne Central (#8) will be at Sheridan (#1), Gillette’s Thunder Basin (#5) is at Casper Kelly Walsh (#4) and Laramie (#7) visits Casper Natrona (#2). All games kickoff at 6:00 pm this Friday.

In Class 3A, the Green River Wolves (#2 West) will host Douglas (3# East) at 6:00 pm. Worland (#4W) will travel to Torrington (#1E) for a 7:00 pm game. Cody (#3W) will be at Buffalo (#2E) at 7:00 pm and Rawlins (#4E) will be at Star Valley (#1W) for a 5:00 pm game in Afton.

In Class 2A, Mountain View (#1W) will host Thermopolis (#4E) at 2:00 pm. Big Piney (#2W) will be at home versus Newcastle (#3E) at 2:00 pm. Lovell (#4W) travels to Glenrock (#1E) for a 7:00 pm game and Greybull (#3W) is at Wheatland (#2E) with a 7:00 pm kickoff.

In Class 1A, Cokeville (#1W) will host Southeast (#4E) at 1:00 pm. Wind River (#3W) is at Big Horn (#2E) at 6:00 pm. Upton-Sundance (#3E) will be at Rock Mountain (#2W) for a 6:00 pm game at Crowley and Pine Bluff (#1E) is at home against Saratoga (#4W) at 6:00 pm.

In the 6-Man playoffs, Farson-Eden (#1W) will be at home versus Guernsey-Sunrise (#4E) with a 2:00 pm kickoff. H.E.M (#2E) will host Little Snake River (#3W) at 1:00 pm. Midwest (#3W) will be at Burlington (#2E) at 2:00 pm and Kaycee (#1E) will host Meeteetse (#4W) at 2:00 pm.