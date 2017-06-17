Garage Sale Listings For June 16, 2017

Below is a list of local garage/yard sales submitted to Wyo4News.

If you have a sale you would like to run on Wyo4News Garage Sale Listings, send us an email stating the day(s) of the garage sale, time(s) and the location. Also give us a brief summary of items that will be for sale.

Garage sale listings must be submitted at least 48 hours before the garage sale starts. Submissions received less than 48 hours before the sale will be input as time allows and are not guaranteed to run in the listings.

Email us your garage sale listing wyo4news@wyoming.com.

Sales List:

213 Aspen Way, Rock Springs, WY; 8 a.m-?; Saturday, June 17th; FURNITURE SALE Items include: Armoire, cedar chest, dressers, very nice piano, brass bed, desks, twin beds, filing cabinets, coffee & end tables, entertainment center, trunk, chairs and sectional. Everything must go. No reasonable offer refused.

3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, June 17th; Located in Trinity Lutheran Church basement. Proceeds benefit mission projects.

705 Iowa Avenue, Green River, WY; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, June 17th; Items include: Toys, household items, wedding decor, and clothes.

2135 West Teton Blvd, Green River, WY; 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Saturday, June 17th; Items include: Barware, Serving Ware, Maternity clothes,infant girl items, like new bedding, home decor and so much more! Everything priced to sell, NO early birds, cash only.

1020 McKinley Ave, Rock Springs, WY; 8 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, June 16th-17th; Items include: Furniture, clothes, bikes, scooters, everything for house.Moving sale. Everything must go.