Wamsutter, Wyoming; The Gateway To The Red Desert

Located just 67 miles east of Rock Springs lies a town named after a Union Pacific bridge engineer.

Founded in 1868, Wamsutter has served as the home base for many types of industries throughout the years. The Wamsutter area, which was originally inhabited by Shoshone and Ute Indian tribes, became a service area for the transcontinental railroad.

When first founded, Wamsutter was given the name Washakie. However due to Fort Washakie being nearby, many became confused prompting the name being changed to Wamsutter after a Union Pacific Bridge Engineer.

The Union Pacific founded the settlement to service its steam locomotives. The railroad company built water tanks and coal chutes, a depot, and houses for workers and their families. On the strength of that, Wamsutter residents opened a post office in 1892, and organized a school district in 1903.

Wamsutter was incorporated in 1914, and over the years has served as a headquarters for operations such as sheep operations, wild horse roundups, the exploration of uranium, oil production and most recently the natural gas reserves.