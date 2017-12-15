Gene Emerson Is November Volunteer of the Month

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their November Volunteer of the Month – Gene Emerson.

Gene moved to Rock Springs in 1984 from Hanover, PA. He was in the Laborers Union for 21 years and, after retiring, became a pastor at Restoration Ministries. He is the Wyoming President of Chariots of Light Christian Bikers, which is celebrating 20 years.

Gene said “I have an old briefcase with a Sweetwater County by Choice sticker on it which pretty much explains why I live here. I love the downtown and really enjoy being a part of Rods and Rails every year. I love our Broadway Theatre that’s been restored Downtown.”

He’s enjoyed shows at the Broadway Theater like the John Denver Tribute, comedian Mike Warnke as well as the Preacher in the Patch. Gene loves to ride his Harley downtown in the evening when the street lights are on. He was also honored to perform a wedding at the train station. He also enjoyed participating in the Holy Thursday event near Easter.

Toward the end of the summer, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA approached Gene about being Santa this Christmas. His first response? ”Ho Ho no.” After a little thought though, Gene agreed and volunteered as Santa twice over the Christmas season.

Gene concluded by saying, “Thank you to the people and sponsors who provide the horse and wagon ride. Thank you to all the public servants and volunteers who make this a good place to live. A big thanks to all Vets, Law enforcement and first responders. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com