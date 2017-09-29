General Aviation Terminal and Hangar Facility Expected To Open In December

The new General Aviation Terminal and Hangar Facility at Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport are on track to open in December.

After slight construction delays caused by last week’s rain and snow, the contractor brought in additional crews, and work is back on track.

The terminal was originally expected to open in April. However, Airport Manager Devon Brubaker said crews believe the terminal will be ready for operation much earlier than expected.

Brubaker said the new terminal is expected to open around December 15th, and the hangar should open around the same time or shortly after.

Crews are working on putting the metal sheeting on the hangar. Once that is complete, the floor can be poured, insulation and hangar doors can be installed, and work on the HVAC system can continue. While there is plenty of work to be done, Brubaker said those tasks can be completed in a relatively short amount of time.

At the new terminal, crews are working on framing the external walls. During the weekend and beginning of next week, roof supports are expected to go up and the new roof will be installed. Following installation of the roof, work will begin on the inside walls.

Additional projects associated with this new facility include the construction of a 30 kWh solar array that will offset an estimated 50% of the new facility’s electrical demand. This solar array is made possible through Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program and its partners. Installation of the solar array is expected to be complete by the end of next week.

The construction contract for the new terminal and hangar was awarded to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, WY in April.