General Election 2018 Information

Today is Election Day in the Cowboy State with polls for the General Election open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

According to Sweetwater County Clerk Dale Davis, just under 3,000 registered voters have already participated in the election by use of absentee ballots. Davis reminds those with absentee ballots that they are due to the election office by 7 p.m. tonight.

Below is a list of helpful links, along with sample ballots for this year’s Primary Elections.

Click here to view Voting District Precinct and Polling Locations.

Click here to view a map of the Sweetwater County House/Senate District & Voter Precincts.

Click here to view a map of the Green River & Rock Springs Outlying Area House/Senate District & Voter Precincts.

Click here to view a map of the Green River City Wards.

Click here to view a map of the Rock Springs City Wards.

For voter registration information, click here.

