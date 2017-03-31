George Maestas Enters Plea In District Court

A Green River man charged in the deaths of two people in Green River earlier this month entered his plea in District Court today.

George Maestas, 68, pleaded not guilty before 3rd Judicial District Judge Nena James to two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

If convicted on all counts, Maestas faces a maximum penalty of up to 50 years imprisonment and $25,000 in fines.

Judge James set a trial date for July 10, 2017.

He is charged in the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother, 62-year-old Debra DeVries. He is also charged with seriously injuring Frank Johnson.

The charges stem from an incident on March 10, 2017 when a vehicle Maestas was allegedly operating drove into a residence at 695 Evers Street in Green River.

According to court documents, responding officers noted that Maestas seemed disoriented and confused with blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. Officers did not observe alcohol on Maestas’ breath and believed he was under the influence of something other than alcohol. A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Maestas and reported that he believed Maestas was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic at the time of the crash.

During the arraignment, Public Defender Stan Cannon requested Judge James to sign an order instructing the State Crime Lab to conserve as much blood taken the day of the incident as is possible. Cannon argued that the blood was taken in order to evaluate for controlled substances, but no consideration has been given as to possible medical conditions resulting in the crash.

“To my knowledge, nobody has looked at the possibility of stroke or any other medical condition,” said Cannon.

Judge James said she would sign the order and instructed Cannon to inform the crime lab.

Cannon reserved the right to revisit bond until after blood results are obtained from the State Crime Lab.

Maestas is currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.