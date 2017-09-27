George Maestas Does Not Change Plea, Case Moving To Trial

A Green River man has decided to not change his plea for charges related to the deaths of two people after a vehicle drove into a residence earlier this year.

George Eluid Maestas, 68, appeared before Third Judicial District Judge Nena James today for a change of plea hearing. However, Maestas chose not to change his plea today, and the case will move forward to trial.

Maestas is charged with two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The charges stem from an incident on March 10, 2017 when a vehicle Maestas was operating drove into a residence at 695 Evers Street in Green River.

The crash resulted in the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother, 62-year-old Debra DeVries. Frank Johnson was also seriously injured in the incident.

Judge James said she was informed previously that Maestas intended to change his plea prior to trial, and the hearing was scheduled. Today, though, James was informed that Maestas decided not to enter the change of plea.

Public Defender Stan Cannon told James that he met with Maestas yesterday and was informed of the decision.

“He made it very clear that he wants to go to trial and have his day in court,” Cannon said.

Judge James said the trial is still set to begin on October 10, 2017.

James noted the state has not yet subpoenaed witnesses because they believed there would be a change of plea. She encouraged the prosecution and the defense to continue in discussions of how to best streamline the trial process to provide the best chance of the trial not being rescheduled.

In March, Maestas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If convicted on all counts, Maestas faces a maximum penalty of up to 50 years imprisonment and up to $25,000 in fines.

Maestas remains held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $1 million cash or commercial surety bond.