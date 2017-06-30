George Maestas Trial Moved To October

The trial has been continued for a Green River man charged in the deaths of two people after a vehicle drove into a residence in March.

George Eluid Maestas, 68 of Green River, is now set to appear at trial on October 10, 2017. The trial was originally set to begin July 10th, but was continued after a status conference in the judge’s chambers on June 20th.

Maestas faces two counts of Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle and one count of Driving While Under a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is charged in the deaths of one-year-old Stella Doak and her great-grandmother Debra Devries.

The charges stem from an incident on March 10, 2017 when a vehicle Maestas was allegedly operating drove into a residence at 695 Evers Street in Green River.

According to court documents, responding officers noted that Maestas seemed disoriented and confused with blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. Officers did not observe alcohol on Maestas’ breath and believed he was under the influence of something other than alcohol. A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Maestas and reported that he believed Maestas was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic at the time of the crash.

Maestas is currently being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a $1 million cash or commercial surety bond.