Georgia Resident Dies In Crash Near Green River

A Georgia man died in a crash near Green River yesterday afternoon.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Douglas Wolfgram, of Jakin, Georgia, died in a crash that occurred on WY 374 at about 1:10 p.m. yesterday. WY 374 is the service road which runs through Jamestown.

Wolfgram was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 eastbound near mile post 87 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line. The truck collided head-on with a 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck. After the collision, the Dodge Ram entered into the right of way south of the highway. The Peterbilt came to rest on the north side of the highway in the right of way.

Wolfgram suffered a fatal injury as a result of the initial collision. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Peterbilt was extricated and transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and was hospitalized.

This is the 108th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 89 in 2016, 113 in 2015, and 114 in 2014.