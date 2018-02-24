Get Ready For A Windy Saturday

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind advisory for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, East Sweetwater and South Lincoln Counties.

West to southwest winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph today with gusts to 50 mph at times later this morning and afternoon before decreasing this evening. Motorists are urged to watch for strong and erratic cross winds at times. Winds may bring areas of blowing and drifting snow that may restrict visibility at times.