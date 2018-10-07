Get Ready For Some Local Snow

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, folks in Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and most of Sweetwater County could see some white stuff very soon.

Today through noon on Monday, the weather service is calling for possible snow accumulations of one to three inches with possible localized amounts up to 6 inches or more in the mountains south of Rock Springs.

Rain will change to snow tonight in the lower elevations east of the Continental Divide before snowfall diminishes. Expect 6 to 9 inches of total snowfall in the mountains and some of the foothills east of the divide, 1 to 3 inches in some of the lower elevations east of the divide as well as in Sweetwater County, and 4 to 5 inches in the Western Wyoming Mountains by Monday morning.

Monday night…Low temperatures in the 20’s will result in a widespread hard freeze across central basins where some vegetation may still be susceptible to freezing temperatures.

The weather service is warning of possible slippery road conditions.