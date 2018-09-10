G&F Seeks Info on Mule Deer Poaching

JACKSON– The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding a doe mule deer that was illegally shot with archery equipment south of Afton this past weekend. The deer was discovered on Sunday, September 2, about a mile west on the Fish Creek Road just north of Salt River Pass.

Advertisement

It is believed the deer was likely killed on Saturday, September 1st. Meat from only the hindquarters and backstraps was retrieved. It is a violation to not also retrieve the tenderloins and front shoulder meat. While the deer season opened for archery hunting on September 1stin this area, antlerless deer can only be taken by youth hunters age 12-17 years old.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call the Afton Game Warden, James Hobbs at 307-885-3717 or the Jackson Game and Fish office at 1-800-423-4113 or the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847).

Advertisement

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.00. Warden Hobbs urges the public to come forward with any relevant information about this mule deer poaching incident.