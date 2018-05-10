GFWC Rock Springs Women’s Club Recognizes Local Young Artists

Twelve promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the Community Fine Arts Center on Wednesday. The General Federation of Women’s Club/Rock Springs Woman’s Club hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.

The annual statewide convention for the GFWC of Wyoming was held last month with several local club members attending. The women honor the youth of Wyoming by holding an art competition, bringing art from local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork.

Twelve pieces of artwork were selected to be taken to the convention by the local club. All twelve students received a certificate of merit as well as a monetary award from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club.

The students are Lilly Plew, Yuliza Vecerrio-Delgadillo, William Maes, Declan Henderson, Logan Condie, Macenzie Ribordy, Brynn Henderson, Emiliano Gonzales, Cassandra Rath, Kyler Calderone, Natalie Sleight and Allison Murray.

In addition to all 12 students being local winners, five received awards at the statewide convention:

First place in Level I – Yuliza Vecerrio-Delgadillo, 3rd grade at Westridge Elementary

Best of Show, Level II, – Mackenzie Ribordy. 6th grade at Eastside Elementary

Third place ribbons – William Maes, 4th grade from Desert View Elementary, Emiliano Gonzales, 6th grade from Pilot Butte Elementary, and Natalie Sleight, 7th grade at Rock Springs Junior High.

Along with their ribbons, each student received a monetary award for their efforts.

For more information about the community efforts of the Rock Springs Woman’s Club, contact Marcia Volner, club president.