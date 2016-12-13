“Ghost Chow” Transferred To Animal Shelter in Star Valley

A Chow which was recently turned over to Rock Springs Animal Control has been transferred to a no-kill animal shelter in Star Valley, Wyoming.

A female Chow was turned over to Rock Springs Animal Control after months of sightings and attempts to capture the dog in Sweetwater County.

A local resident who operated Gone Rogue Animal Rescue was able to capture the dog, which has been referred to on social media as “Ghost Chow”.

The dog was brought to a local vet for a microchip scan, which initially came back as unassigned.

Upon further investigation, Rock Springs Animal Control was able to contact the microchip provider and learned the owner’s identity.

Animal Control contacted Gone Rogue Pet Recovery and asked for the dog to be brought to the shelter. There are conflicting accounts as to what happened next. RSPD says the person in possession of the dog was hesitant to turn her over to Animal Control, but Gone Rogue Pet Recovery posted on social media that she was open to the request before being threatened with a search warrant. Gone Rogue later posted on Facebook that the operation was closing after being threatened with the search warrant, which she says would allow officers to take her personal pets. RSPD Public information Officer Alison Deters has confirmed there was talk of a search warrant, but said there was never any intent to confiscate the individual’s personal pets.

The Chow was turned over to Rock Springs Animal Control on Thursday.

The Rock Springs Police Department sent a release on Friday saying they would try to reunite the Chow with her owner if possible, and the adoption process would begin after five days otherwise. As it turns out, the owner decided not to take the dog and released the Chow to Animal Control.

Today, Commander Matt Keslar with the RSPD says the Chow has been transported to Lucky’s Place: Animal Humane Association of Star Valley, which is a no-kill facility.

Commander Keslar says Lucky’s Place will work with the dog to prepare her for adoption. While he was not in the decision making to transfer the dog to a new facility, he says he understands the decision was made because Lucky’s Place has volunteers who will be able to help the dog become more prepared for adoption after running loose for several months.

Mary Ann Arhens, director of Lucky’s Place, confirmed that her shelter did receive a female Chow from Rock Springs Animal Control today.

Arhens said the Chow is doing well at her facility and decribed her as a “Sweetie.” She said there has already been one person express interest in adopting the dog.

Anyone interested in adopting the Chow can contact Lucky’s Place at (307) 883-PETS. Ahrens said anyone interested in the Chow will be placed on a list, references will be checked, and the dog will be placed in the best available home.

The Chow won’t be available for adoption for at least seven days.