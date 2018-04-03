Gibson Tied 16th after First Day of Cowgirl Classic

MARICOPA, Ariz. (April 2, 2018) – Senior Gabrielle Gibson led the Brown and Gold on Monday at the 12th Annual Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz. Gibson is currently tied for 16th in the 112-player field with a two-round mark 146 (+2). As a team, UW is tied for ninth with one round remaining.

“I’m pleased with the well balanced, positive start we had this morning,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “We came out confident and played solid for the majority of the day. We’ve had great contributions for every team member this spring, but we will need everyone up to their potential tomorrow.”

Gibson’s 71 (-1) on Monday morning was the best of her spring season. It was also the fifth sub-par round of her senior season. She shot a 75 (+3) in the afternoon round. Sophomore Erin Sargent owns a share of 34th place after a total of 149 (+5). She opened with a 74 (+2) and ended the day with a 75 (+3), as junior Megan Knadler is tied for 47th with a 152 (+7). She also had a 74 (+2) during Monday’s first round and closed with a 77 (+5). Redshirt Freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl is one shot back of Knadler after round of 77 (+5) and 75 (+3), respectively.

Junior Sarah Hankins, who is playing as an individual, is one shot ahead of redshirt sophomore Kaylee Knadler. Hankins is tied for 74th, while Knadler is tied for 80th. Behind an 81 (+9) in the morning round and a 75 (+3) in the second, Hankins posted a 156 (+12), while Knadler had a first-day mark of 157 (+13) with scores of 75 (+3) and 82 (+10).

The Cowgirls are in tied ninth out of the 20 teams with a 596 (+20) heading into the final round. Wyoming opened with a 294 (+6) on Monday morning and closed out the day with a 302 (+14). Sacramento State fired a Cowgirl Classic record 279 (-9) in the first round before a 287 (-1) to total a 566 (-10) for the team lead. New Mexico State is in second place with a two-round total 580 (+4). Pun Chanachai of NMSU recorded a tournament record 65 (-7) in the afternoon round and has a 140 (-4) for the individual lead.

The third and final round of the 2018 Wyoming Cowgirl Classic will begin tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. MT.

Wyoming Results

T16. Gabrielle Gibson: 71 (-1) – 75 (+3) = 146 (+2)

T34. Erin Sargent: 74 (+2) – 75 (+3) = 149 (+5)

T47. Megan Knadler: 74 (+2) – 77 (+5) = 151 (+7)

T53. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 77 (+5) – 75 (+3) = 152 (+8)

T74. Sarah Hankins: 81 (+9) – 75 (+3) = 156 (+12)

T80. Kaylee Knadler: 75 (+3) – 82 (+10) = 157 (+13)