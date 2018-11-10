Gift Basket Given To First Baby Born On Veteran’s Day

ROCK SPRINGS – The first baby born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on or after Veterans Day will receive a big gift basket to share with mom.

The “Legion Family” of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, again this year assembled a gift basket full of goodies, including a hand-crafted keepsake box, a baby monitor and a baby hammock. It also has a few gift certificates for mom.

The first baby born on Sunday, November 11th will receive the basket. No military, veteran or Legion affiliation is required.

The American Legion, along with the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders make up the Legion Family. It is the largest wartime veterans’ service organization and is committed to the sponsorship of programs in the community that promotes patriotism and honor, advocates strong national security, mentors youth and continues to show devotion to service members, veterans and their families.

Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs has been honored by the support the community has given to it for many years and is always looking for fun ways to give back, according to auxiliary members.