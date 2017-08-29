Glendo Seeks Donations To Offset Eclipse Expenses

The Wyoming Town of Glendo is seeking help to offset the costs associated with hosting thousands of eclipse viewers earlier this month.

Glendo is a small town in Eastern Wyoming with a population just over 200. During the eclipse on August 21st, the town grew to about 100,000 from eclipse viewers.

TheDenverChannel.com reports the town spent approximately $40,000 for porta-potties, trash containers, and other sanitation expenses.

With a small tax base, the town spent a considerable amount of its funds to provide necessary services during the event.

The town is accepting donations in checks, cash donations, and via a GoFundMe account. The GoFundMe account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/costs-of-the-2017-solar-eclipse