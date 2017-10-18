Goodwill Celebrating Grand Reopening In Rock Springs Saturday

Goodwill Industries is hosting a grand reopening for their new Rock Springs location on Saturday, October 21st.

The new building is located at 1254 Dewar Drive, the former location of Owlfies Flowers. The grand reopening begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and will include drawings for a television and other giveaways. Customers who attend the store during the grand reopening will be provided with a ticket for the drawings, and winners do not need to remain present to win.

The Goodwill store on Foothill Boulevard is no longer open as staff works to move to the new location.

Jana Conine, Goodwill Industries of Wyoming CEO, said the new location is more convenient for customers and makes the store more visible in the community. In addition, the increase in space provides to opportunity for Goodwill Industries to bring in their employment services program for people with disabilities.

Donations will be accepted at the side of the new building during regular business hours. Goodwill Industries in Rock Springs is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.