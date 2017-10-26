Gookin-White Mountain Road Reopened

Repairs to a well-traveled county road have been completed and the road reopened.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge workers have completed their repairs to the Gookin-White Mountain Road (County Road 69), which runs from its intersection atop White Mountain with the White Mountain Road (County Road 53) to Clearview Drive, west of Rock Springs.

The road was closed for about three weeks due to a damaged section of water line.