Governor Appoints Laura Schmid-Pizzato as New UW Trustee

A University of Wyoming graduate and licensed clinical social worker from Sweetwater County has been appointed to fill an opening on the UW Board of Trustees.

Gov. Matt Mead Tuesday afternoon announced the appointment of Laura Schmid-Pizzato to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John MacPherson, of Saratoga.

“I am pleased Laura has accepted an appointment to the UW Board of Trustees,” the governor says. “She has been active in the Rock Springs community for 26 years in both professional and volunteer capacities, including involvement in her local K-12 school district and Western Wyoming Community College. Her unique background and points of view make her a good fit for the Board of Trustees. I am confident she will represent the University of Wyoming well in this role.”

Schmid-Pizzato earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from UW and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Utah. She is a licensed clinical social worker and is the recovery services manager for Southwest Counseling Service in Rock Springs. She also is president of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council and has maintained connections to UW through the UW Alumni Association, UW Foundation, Cowboy Joe Club and as a professional mentor for UW students.

“As a graduate and lifelong supporter of UW, I am honored to serve my university and state in this capacity,” Schmid-Pizzato says. “I truly believe the positive future of our state and university are interconnected. And I strongly believe that UW’s importance is not only in educating our citizens but that the university also is an essential community partner furthering research and initiatives around the state.”

Appointed by the governor with the consent of the Wyoming State Senate, the UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to six-year, staggered terms. As the institution’s governing body, the trustees have a broad range of responsibilities, including major policy and budgetary matters affecting the university.

“We welcome Trustee Schmid-Pizzato to the board and look forward to working with her toward the continued betterment of our state’s university,” Board of Trustees President Dave True says.

Schmid-Pizzato and her husband are the parents of three children, including one who attends UW.