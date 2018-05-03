Governor Candidate Galeotos To Visit Sweetwater County Next Week

Sam Galeotos, Republican candidate for Wyoming Governor will be making a couple of appearances next week in Rock Springs and Green River.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Galeotos will be at the Outlaw Inn, Robber Roost from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Galeotos will be at the Green River Recreation Center form 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public to meet the candidate and discuss issues concerning Wyoming.

Advertisement

Galeotos, a Cheyenne businessman, announced his candidacy for Wyoming’s Governors office in March.