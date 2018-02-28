Governor Mead Announces ENDOW Rural Council

CHEYENNE, Wyo – Wyoming Governor Matt Mead appointed five members to ENDOW’s Rural Council. The Council offers a rural perspective on important considerations to the ENDOW Executive Council as it narrows its focus on solutions for sustaining and diversifying Wyoming’s economy over the next twenty-years. ENDOW stands for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming.

The Council is Co-Chaired by ENDOW Executive Council member F.E. “Wally” Wolski and Savery rancher Jim Espy. The Council is composed of representatives from five leading rural advocacy organizations, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Business Alliance, Wyoming Rural Electric Association, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, and the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.

“I thank these Wyoming leaders for serving on the ENDOW Rural Council. The voice of rural communities is critical to ENDOW,” said Wyoming Governor Matt Mead. “The Council will add to ENDOW’s work and will help shape the final recommendations of the Executive Council.”

“I look forward to working with these exceptional rural leaders,” said Rural Council Co-Chair Wally Wolski. “Wyoming is a rural state and I cannot overstate the importance of the insights, concerns and lessons that small towns and rural people bring to the table. A prosperous future for our small towns and rural places is key to ENDOW’s ultimate success.”

“Wyoming cannot meaningfully diversify our economy if it leaves rural communities behind,” said Rural Council Co-Chair Jim Espy. “The Rural Council is a key component of ENDOW. I applaud Governor Mead for acknowledging the vital role of rural people and rural businesses to our state. I am excited by this opportunity and have every confidence that we will develop recommendations to enhance the Executive Council’s work.”

The Rural Council is scheduled to meet for its first time on Friday, March 2 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Wyoming State Library. Its members are:

● Cindy DeLancey, President of the Wyoming Business Alliance

● Tony Micheli, Representing the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation

● Scott Smith, Secretary of Garland Light & Power Co.

● Jamie Tarver, Supervisor of the Campbell County Conservation District

● Dennis Sun, President of Wyoming Stock Growers Association